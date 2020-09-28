India aims to raise health spending to 2.5% of GDP, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Headlines

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested in Adani stock; company denies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

LIVE | BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Defending champions Sri Lanka face off Bangladesh

Fastest centuries in ODI Asia Cup history

10 foods to boost metabolism

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

HomeIndia

India

India aims to raise health spending to 2.5% of GDP, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday reiterated the Narendra Modi government`s commitment to increase the expenditure on public health to 2.5 per cent of India`s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 07:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday reiterated the Narendra Modi government`s commitment to increase the expenditure on public health to 2.5 per cent of India`s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

"The Union Government is committed to increasing the public healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP from the existing 1.15 per cent to 2.5 per cent by 2025," he said in the third episode of `Sunday Samvaad`, a weekly interaction he has been holding with his social media followers every Sunday for the last three weeks.

Harsh Vardhan noted that the committed leap in the share means an actual rise of 345 per cent from the current expenditure.

He also added that the 15th Finance Commission`s high-level group on health has concurred that healthcare spending must be raised substantially in the next five years in view of the present pandemic.

Similar commitments have been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Health Minister J.P. Nadda in recent years as well.

In 2017, Nadda, now the BJP President, had said that the Central government would increase the total health expenditure to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025. Similarly, Modi, while addressing the Partners` Forum in 2018, had said that the government is set to increase its spending on public health to 2.5 per cent of the GDP.

However, the share of expenditure for public health has remained stagnant at 1.15 per cent of the GDP, despite the multiple assurances, and the Modi government has faced flak for reduced and consistently low spending on healthcare for years now.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan also said that the Central government had added 29,185 MBBS seats in the last five years while answering a question on the disparity of setting up AIIMS in different regions while approving merely one for the entire northeast region.

He informed that the Centre would establish new medical colleges attached with existing district and referral hospitals in Dhubri, Nagaon, North Lakhimpur, Diphu, and Kokrajhar districts in Assam, Churachandrapur in Manipur, West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, Falkawan district in Mizoram, and Kohima and Mon in Nagaland.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE