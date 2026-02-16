India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit, how may it change AI ecosystem in India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with participation from 13 countries, showcasing India’s growing global AI leadership.

In what may be called a big step for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated The India AI Impact Summit along with an expo at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. It will continue till February 20. The significance of the summit can be understood by the fact that it will feature pavilions from 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, among others. These pavilions will showcase close collaboration with the AI landscape on an international level. Spread across 10 arenas in a vast area of above 7,000 square meters, the AI firms, startups, state governments, and research institutions will come together to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the global AI ecosystem.

After inaugurating the India AI Impact Expo on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives of the companies and startups there. Talking about the prospect of the AI ecosystem in India, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "There are positive impacts of AI, including weather forecasting, climate change, agriculture, the discovery of new materials, and productivity gains. There are potential negative impacts."

Earlier, PM Modi wrote on social media platform X, "Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers, and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit." He added, "The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya, or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."

Deputy Chair at the Artificial Intelligence Council under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Sodiqov, said, "First of all, what we focus on is improving the quality of services and speed of services for citizens by using AI and deploying AI in different sectors."