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India–Africa Forum Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi postponed as Ebola cases rises

The Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV), scheduled for next week, from May 28 to May 31, in New Delhi has been postponed in view of the Ebola outbreak in some countries in Africa. The decision was taken after deep consultations held between the Government of India and other entities.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 21, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

India–Africa Forum Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi postponed as Ebola cases rises
India–Africa Forum Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi postponed as Ebola cases rises
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The Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV), scheduled for next week, from May 28 to May 31, in New Delhi has been postponed in view of the Ebola outbreak in some countries in Africa. The decision was taken after deep consultations held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission related to the new dates of the Summit and its activities. 

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that after serious deliberations regarding the situation, India and the African Union agreed “that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date. New dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalized through mutual consultations and communicated in due course.” 

The aim of the summit is to gather leaders from across the African continent, the African Union Commission, aiming to strengthen the India-Africa partnership, and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation across diverse sectors.

The decision highlights the grave public health situation that has arisen in Africa's Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda due to Ebola outbreak. According to reports, the virus has mainly spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)”, which is its highest global alert level short of a pandemic.

As per Al Jazeera report, it cited health authorities as saying that the outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant which has no approved vaccine or specific treatment as of now. As of May 2026, health agencies have reported over 500–600 suspected cases and over 130 deaths.

According to an official communique released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government of India and the African Union exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions.

In light of the unfolding medical emergency, New Delhi has re-emphasised its unwavering alignment with African populations and their respective administrations. Furthermore, India has voiced its complete preparedness to provide material and strategic assistance to operations spearheaded by the Africa CDC, ensuring all actions remain perfectly aligned with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response.

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