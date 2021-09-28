India administers over 1 crore vaccine doses for 5th time, crosses 86 crore mark

Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered throughout India on Monday, the Union Health Ministry data showed. With this cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 86 crore mark. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to make this announcement.

"Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Under PM @NarendraModi Ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1 crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time," he tweeted. This tally will further increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day.

For the first time on August 27, the daily vaccination administered in the country had crossed the one-crore mark. On September 17, India logged a record 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day under the 'mahaabhiyan, or great campaign' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

This is the fifth time since the nationwide inoculation drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase, that India crossed the milestone of over one crore vaccination on Monday. The COVID-19 vaccination exercise is the biggest weapon to fight the deadly virus, and continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Health Ministry had underlined.