This comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that Indian diplomats were sharing information about Sikh separatists with organised crime groups in India

Amid the growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India has reportedly added a Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) official to its list of wanted terrorists. The official, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, is accused of promoting terrorism in Punjab.

This development comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that Indian diplomats were sharing information about Sikh separatists with organised crime groups in India. According to them, these groups were then targeting Sikh activists in Canada through violent means such as shootings and extortion.

India has firmly rejected these allegations, calling them absurd. In response, New Delhi expelled Canada’s acting high commissioner and five other diplomats.

Reports indicate that Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), had ties with Pakistan-based terrorists. Sidhu is also accused of being involved in the 2020 assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra awardee who opposed Khalistani militants.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims that Khalistani operatives in Canada, including Sunny Toronto and Lakhbir Singh Rode, were behind Sandhu's murder. There are suspicions that Sunny Toronto may be an alias for Sidhu.

This comes as India revealed that at least 26 extradition requests, including those related to gang members like Lawrence Bishnoi, have been pending with Canada for over a decade. India expressed frustration, stating that despite sharing security information, no action has been taken by Canada.