India a land of opportunities, come and explore: PM Modi at Expo 2020 Dubai

At the inauguration of India's pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Expo will go a long way in further building India's "deep and historical relationship" with UAE and Dubai.

Terming Expo 2020 Dubai a historic event, PM Modi said that India is participating in this expo with one of the largest pavilions. "India is a land of opportunities. Come to India and explore these opportunities," he said.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the theme of India's pavilion is 'Openness, Opportunity and Growth'.

"Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world. Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment. That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation. Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress," he said.

"Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the main theme of Expo 2020 is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.'

"The spirit of this theme is also seen in India's efforts as we move ahead to create a New India. I would also like to congratulate the Government of UAE for organising Expo 2020 in a splendid way. This Expo is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the once in a century pandemic," he said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday.

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Among the 192 participating countries, India has the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will end on March 31, 2022.

It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.