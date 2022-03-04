Independence is not luxury, it's a responsibility: MJ Akbar on new world order

The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, and the Tajik National University, have organised an international conference on ‘Framework of Engagement: Afghanistan in Focus of Central and South Asian Nations’ on March 4 and March 5, 2022. The conference started at 10 am this morning welcoming all dignitaries.

Thereafter, the President of Tajikistan delivered a video message on the issue of Afghanistan. Several other dignitaries will be voicing their opinions in the conference as well. Member of Parliament and former External Affairs Minister M Akbar also spoke about the condition of Afghanistan at the conference and the new world order.

Here are some of the concerns he addressed in his speech -

“I have seen women of Afghanistan come from backward section to the mainstream."

US & NATO forces left Afghanistan & now it's a need to differentiate between Ukraine & Kabul. President Rahman is known as the father of independence in Tajikistan, but he has also been a Guardian of security in the state. We think of 9/11, it began with the attack on a tower, but it started when the armed forces of the Taliban took over Afghanistan. World War I was the reason for World War II.

World War II emerged as the Cold war and the cold war gave birth to terrorism. The problem of World War I should have been resolved that time only. We are now facing issues due to past unresolved issues.

Independence is not a luxury, it is a responsibility. After US forces left Afghanistan the message that was sent to the world is that America was not ready to stand with anyone and then the Ukraine issue started. NATO & US won't stand for them as well. Now it's a firm message. Independence is important for Ukraine and Afghanistan as well.

See, Dushanbe was a village in 1985, when I came here for the first time, but now it's a developed city of a developed nation, that is the effect of independence. Japan and Germany will lead in the future. Germany was militarised in World War II, but today Germany and Japan both are liberal democratic nations.

Germany is the only country where share prizes have been hiked during the Ukraine crisis. The new world order is going to demand equality for all nations. India and Tajikistan can cooperate to make the world safe and peaceful. In India, today, there is a balance of power.

What we need is balance not just balance of power, balance in each and every field. The sun has set in Afghanistan for now, but the story is not over. You will see the bright future of Afghanistan again.