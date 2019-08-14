Independence Day: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to get Vir Chakra

Along expected line, the Central government has decided to celebrate the amazing valour shown by wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He will be given Vir Chakra on Independence Day. Indian Air Force’s Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal will be be conferred with Yudh Seva Medal for her role as a fighter controller during the February 27 aerial conflict between India & Pakistan post IAF airstrikes in Balakot.Indian Air Force's (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will get Vir Chakra.

Wing Commander Varthaman chased Pakistani F-16 jets during the dogfight and managed to destroy one. He inadvertently crossed the border and was made a prisoner by the Pakistani army. Amidst India's tough stance and relentless pressure from global community, Abhinandan was let go off by Pakistan.

After a brief break, Abhinandan returned to his squadron. He has become a cult hero in the country with many copying his distinctive moustache.