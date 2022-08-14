Independence Day 2022: Will it rain at Delhi's Red Fort during PM Modi's speech? Here's what weather dept forecasts

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the national flag at the Red Fort on Monday morning to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day, although the location is expected to see moderate rain and high gusts.

The Red Fort region may have a mostly overcast sky with light rain between 6 AM and 12 PM, according to a special prediction from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Strong wind occasionally speed reaching 20-30 km per hour likely to prevail during forenoon," the weather forecast said.

It predicted that Monday morning's temperature will be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, with a high of 36 degrees Celsius possible.

The weather department has also expected usually overcast skies with light rain over the Red Fort region from Sunday midnight to 6 AM.

On Sunday afternoon, the government weather service began publishing regional nowcasts every three hours.

Light rain fell on several parts of the nation's capital on Sunday, with Palam recording the highest total at 10.8 millimetres (mm) between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., followed by Lodhi Road and Ridge with 6.4 mm each, Pusa with 4.5 mm, and Ayanagar with 3.1 mm.

The highest temperature observed in the national capital on Sunday was 34 degrees Celsius, while the mercury stabilised at 27.1 degrees Celsius in the morning.

(With inputs from PTI)