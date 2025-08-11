Twitter
Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi

A mock terrorist from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, carrying imitation explosives up to the children’s section, breached Red Fort security. This is the third security lapse over the past few days in a mock drill being run on the premises ahead of the Independence Day celebration. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 07:57 AM IST

Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi

    A mock terrorist from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, carrying imitation explosives up to the children’s section, breached Red Fort security. This is the third security lapse over the past few days in a mock drill being run on the premises ahead of the Independence Day celebration. The dummy terrorist not only entered the premises but also recorded videos and took selfies, reported the Hindustan Times, citing an official.

    Independence Day mock drill at Red Fort

    According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the ongoing security mock drills at the Red Fort are part of the routine aimed at identifying potential shortcomings. Banthia emphasised that many successful drills have been conducted, with mock operatives being caught, despite recent lapses. At least 15 mock drills have been successfully executed, as per an official, who revealed, “Three subversion attempt mock drills and two dummy infiltration drills by Special Branch, nine dummy infiltration attempts by local vigilance branch and one subversion attempt mock drill of Special Cell have been successful, in which the dummy suspects were caught,” the officer said as reported by HT.

     

