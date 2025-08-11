'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha to discuss three key legislative bills, committee reports; know what are they
Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here
This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...
Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi faces notice from Karnataka CEO on voter fraud allegations
Rupali Ganguly's brother calls her 'pillar of...' amid defamation case against stepdaughter
'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai
Donald Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so, check details
Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?
INDIA
A mock terrorist from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, carrying imitation explosives up to the children’s section, breached Red Fort security. This is the third security lapse over the past few days in a mock drill being run on the premises ahead of the Independence Day celebration.
A mock terrorist from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, carrying imitation explosives up to the children’s section, breached Red Fort security. This is the third security lapse over the past few days in a mock drill being run on the premises ahead of the Independence Day celebration. The dummy terrorist not only entered the premises but also recorded videos and took selfies, reported the Hindustan Times, citing an official.
Independence Day mock drill at Red Fort
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the ongoing security mock drills at the Red Fort are part of the routine aimed at identifying potential shortcomings. Banthia emphasised that many successful drills have been conducted, with mock operatives being caught, despite recent lapses. At least 15 mock drills have been successfully executed, as per an official, who revealed, “Three subversion attempt mock drills and two dummy infiltration drills by Special Branch, nine dummy infiltration attempts by local vigilance branch and one subversion attempt mock drill of Special Cell have been successful, in which the dummy suspects were caught,” the officer said as reported by HT.