Independence Day 2022: 552 theatres to screen Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' free of cost in THIS state

Telangana government will hold a screening of the movie 'Gandhi' across 552 theatres free of cost.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Photo: File

To mark the celebration of 75th Independence Day, Telangana government will hold a screening of Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in 552 theatres across the state from August 9 to 22 and a total of 22 lakh children would be watching the film.

The film screening is part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence being organised by the state government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who inaugurated the fortnight-long celebrations at an event here on Monday, said he has asked Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for lakhs of students to watch the film. The students should know about the freedom struggle, he said.

Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi", starring Ben Kingsley in the title role, is being displayed in 552 theatres across the state (Telugu and Hindi) free of cost from Aug 9-22nd & a total of 22 lakhs school children will be watching it An amazing effort by #Telangana Govt,'' state Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar tweeted.

