Independence Day celebrations 2020: Entry of heavy, medium cargo vehicles into Delhi restricted

Entry in Delhi of heavy/medium cargo vehicles from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will be restricted ahead of Independence day

Delhi Police has made multi-layered arrangements in connection with Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like NSG, SPG & ITBP. All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and Parakram vans have been strategically stationed.

Deployment of security personnel is being made both in plainclothes and uniform. Facial Recognition System has also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification.

All the necessary guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced.

There will be elaborate traffic arrangements with the optimal deployment of staff, and signages for public convenience.

Apart from securing the main venue at Red Fort, adequate security arrangements for At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan have also been made, and city-wide alert is being exercised by all District DCsP.

Entry in Delhi of heavy/medium cargo vehicles from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will be closed from August 14, 11 AM, to August 15 till 11 AM.

Here are the traffic diversions for medium/heavy vehicles at Delhi-Noida border:

Medium / heavy cargo vehicles going from Noida via Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND) to Delhi will be sent back from the DND toll plaza.

Medium / heavy cargo vehicles going from Noida to Delhi will be sent back from Chilla Red Light.

Heavy /medium freight vehicles going to Delhi from Noida via Kalindi Kunj will be diverted from Gaushala Golchakkar at the end of Mahamaya flyover and sent back.





The preparations for the Red Fort celebration in Delhi are in full swing. In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrated this year will be a subdued affair.

While there may not be as many visitors at the Red Fort as every year, every Indian citizen still look forwards to the Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory as there will be security considerations and diversions on August 15.

According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort from where the Prime Minister will address the nation on Independence day will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted.