Independence Day 2026: Want to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort? Here's how to get entry

Independence Day 2026 celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort will feature the full rendition of Vande Mataram, while attendees can check ticket availability, entry guidelines and early-morning Delhi Metro services.

The 80th Independence Day celebrations will be held at Delhi’s Red Fort on Saturday, August 15, with the Prime Minister scheduled to address the nation after the ceremonial flag hoisting. This year, Vande Mataram will also be performed in its entirety during the celebrations.

How to book Independence Day 2026 tickets

Tickets for the Independence Day ceremony are generally booked online through the government’s AAMANTRAN portal. Attendees should use the official portal and avoid relying on third-party websites.

Step 1: Visit the official Aamantran portal and open the ticket booking section.

Step 2: Click on ‘Book your Tickets Here’. Register your mobile number if you are a new user or log in if you already have an account.

Step 3: Under the ‘Book Ticket’ section, choose ‘Independence Day 2026’ from the list of events.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Guest List’ section and enter the required details of everyone attending the ceremony. You may also need to upload a government-issued ID for verification, so keep the relevant documents ready.

Step 5: Return to the ‘Book Ticket’ section and select the number of tickets required. You will also have to choose the ticket category and enclosure group for each attendee.

Independence Day ticket prices

The prices listed below are based on last year’s ceremony:

General: Rs 20

Standard: Rs 100

Premium: Rs 500

Step 6: Complete the payment using UPI or a debit/credit card.

Step 7: After successful payment, download the e-ticket. Attendees can also take a printout for convenience.

At present, the Aamantran portal displays ‘No tickets are available’. Those planning to attend can check the portal regularly for any changes or fresh availability.

Independence Day 2026: Do’s for attendees

According to the Rashtraparv website, visitors attending the ceremony should follow these guidelines:

Carry the same identification document used during ticket booking for verification at the venue.

Children above five years of age must carry Aadhaar proof and have a separate ticket.

Follow all instructions issued by security personnel at the venue.

What you cannot carry inside

Attendees are prohibited from carrying a wide range of items into the seating areas, including bags, briefcases, food, mobile chargers, earphones, power banks, cameras, binoculars, electronic devices, weapons, sharp objects, alcohol, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, umbrellas, sprays, inflammable materials, fireworks and explosives.

Attendees must also avoid standing in or blocking the aisles during the programme.

Raincoats are allowed, but umbrellas are not permitted inside the venue.

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate travel for people attending the Independence Day ceremony, particularly because parking facilities around the venue are limited.

The seating arrangement and detailed programme schedule have not yet been released on the Rashtraparv website.

However, the complete route and parking map are already available on the portal. Visitors are advised to keep checking the website for further updates.