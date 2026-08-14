FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve, says 'water is our red line'

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve

WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in jeopardy

WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts IND vs SL 1st Test in jeopardy

Rahul Gandhi News: 'When Will You Grow Up?' BJP Slams RaGa Over 'Hug' Jibe At PM Modi During PC

Rahul Gandhi News: 'When Will You Grow Up?' BJP Slams RaGa Over 'Hug' Jibe At PM Modi During PC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Independence Day 2026: Want to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort? Here's how to get entry

Independence Day 2026 celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort will feature the full rendition of Vande Mataram, while attendees can check ticket availability, entry guidelines and early-morning Delhi Metro services.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Independence Day 2026: Want to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort? Here's how to get entry
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 80th Independence Day celebrations will be held at Delhi’s Red Fort on Saturday, August 15, with the Prime Minister scheduled to address the nation after the ceremonial flag hoisting. This year, Vande Mataram will also be performed in its entirety during the celebrations.

How to book Independence Day 2026 tickets

Tickets for the Independence Day ceremony are generally booked online through the government’s AAMANTRAN portal. Attendees should use the official portal and avoid relying on third-party websites.

Step 1: Visit the official Aamantran portal and open the ticket booking section.

Step 2: Click on ‘Book your Tickets Here’. Register your mobile number if you are a new user or log in if you already have an account.

Step 3: Under the ‘Book Ticket’ section, choose ‘Independence Day 2026’ from the list of events.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Guest List’ section and enter the required details of everyone attending the ceremony. You may also need to upload a government-issued ID for verification, so keep the relevant documents ready.

Step 5: Return to the ‘Book Ticket’ section and select the number of tickets required. You will also have to choose the ticket category and enclosure group for each attendee.

Independence Day ticket prices

The prices listed below are based on last year’s ceremony:

  • General: Rs 20
  • Standard: Rs 100
  • Premium: Rs 500

Step 6: Complete the payment using UPI or a debit/credit card.

Step 7: After successful payment, download the e-ticket. Attendees can also take a printout for convenience.

At present, the Aamantran portal displays ‘No tickets are available’. Those planning to attend can check the portal regularly for any changes or fresh availability.

Independence Day 2026: Do’s for attendees

According to the Rashtraparv website, visitors attending the ceremony should follow these guidelines:

  • Carry the same identification document used during ticket booking for verification at the venue.
  • Children above five years of age must carry Aadhaar proof and have a separate ticket.
  • Follow all instructions issued by security personnel at the venue.

What you cannot carry inside

Attendees are prohibited from carrying a wide range of items into the seating areas, including bags, briefcases, food, mobile chargers, earphones, power banks, cameras, binoculars, electronic devices, weapons, sharp objects, alcohol, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, umbrellas, sprays, inflammable materials, fireworks and explosives.

Attendees must also avoid standing in or blocking the aisles during the programme.

Raincoats are allowed, but umbrellas are not permitted inside the venue.

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate travel for people attending the Independence Day ceremony, particularly because parking facilities around the venue are limited.

The seating arrangement and detailed programme schedule have not yet been released on the Rashtraparv website.

However, the complete route and parking map are already available on the portal. Visitors are advised to keep checking the website for further updates.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve, says 'water is our red line'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve
WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in jeopardy
WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts IND vs SL 1st Test in jeopardy
Independence Day 2026: Want to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort? Here's how to get entry
Independence Day 2026: How to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort?
Sharad Pawar flags 36,211 closed companies in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis hits back
Sharad Pawar flags 36,211 closed companies in Maharashtra; Fadnavis hitback
IAF’s Big Fleet Expansion: 60 transport aircraft worth Rs 1 lakh crore planned; Know in details
IAF’s Big Fleet Expansion: 60 transport aircraft worth Rs 1 lakh crore planned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement