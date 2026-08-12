Independence Day 2026: Delhi put on high alert, kite flying banned, road closures announced; Know all details

Delhi is on high alert for Independence Day 2026. Kite flying, drones and other aerial objects are banned from Aug 2 to Aug 16. Major roads near Red Fort will be closed from 4 AM to 10 AM on Aug 13 and Aug 15 for rehearsal and ceremony.

Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. A full-dress rehearsal will be held on August 13, and the main ceremony will take place on August 15, when PM Narendra Modi will address the nation. Major road closures, commercial vehicle bans and security restrictions will be in effect in central Delhi.

Road closures and diversions from 4 AM to 10 AM

Several roads surrounding Red Fort will be off-limits to regular traffic from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m. on August 13 and 15. Only cars with legitimate parking permits will be allowed.

Netaji Subhash Marg: Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

ChowkLothian Road: GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk

SP Mukherjee Marg: HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar

Chowk Chandni Chowk Road: Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and link road

Ring Road: Rajghat to ISBT Kashmiri Gate

C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, JL Nehru Marg and portions of Ring Road and Outer Ring Road should be avoided by drivers without labels.

Alternative routes suggested

For travel from north to south, you can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Connaught Place, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate and SP Mukherjee Marg. For east-to-west travel, use NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road, Ring Road, DND, Vikas Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg and Minto Road. DND-NH24-NH9-Yudhister Setu-Signature Bridge-Wazirabad Bridge will remain open. But Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Kite flying ban

Kite flying and other airborne activities are prohibited in Delhi from August 2 to August 16, 2026, according to Delhi Police. Kites, drones, paragliders, hot-air balloons, UAVs, and quadcopters fall under this category. The Red Fort and other locations where Independence Day activities will take place are the primary targets of the prohibition. The action was taken for security purposes during the main ceremony on August 15 and the full-dress rehearsal on August 13. In order to prevent legal action, people are recommended not to fly kites during this time.

Also read: Indian Railways Ticket Update: IRCTC introduces new ticket booking system, replaces 40-year-old PRS; check details here

Commercial vehicles, bus diversions and security guidelines

From midnight on August 12 to 11 AM on August 13, and from midnight on August 14 to 11 AM on August 15, goods vehicles will be prohibited on the route between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge. Interstate bus services will be limited between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, while DTC and local buses will not operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Nizamuddin Khatta. Other bus routes for key destinations will conclude at specific grounds, with special arrangements made for major transport hubs. For security, 15,000 to 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed, along with 1,000 CCTV cameras featuring facial recognition. Additional measures include the banning of kites, drones, paragliders, and hot-air balloons throughout Delhi from August 2 to August 16, and restrictions on carrying certain items at event locations. DTC recovery vans will be positioned in multiple areas starting at 5 AM, and attendees are advised to arrive early to avoid delays.