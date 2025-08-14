Independence Day 2025: Why does India hoist national flag on August 15 and unfurl it on Republic Day?

As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, learn the key difference between hoisting and unfurling the national flag to understand its deeper meaning.

The Indian national flag is a powerful symbol of the country’s freedom, unity, values, and democracy. Every year, the flag becomes the centre stage during two major national events: Independence Day on August 15 and Republic Day on January 26. It is important to understand why the flag is hoisted on one day and unfurled on the other, as it can help us appreciate the deeper meaning behind these patriotic celebrations.

Why is the National Flag hoisted on August 15?

On Independence Day, August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. This day marks India’s independence from British rule in 1947. Hoisting the flag from the ground symbolises India’s rise after years of struggle, oppression, and sacrifice. The ceremony is accompanied by the national anthem, patriotic speeches, and cultural performances, summoning pride and unity among citizens across the nation.

Why is the National Flag unfurled on January 26?

On the other hand, Republic Day, January 26, celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. On this occasion, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Rajpath, Delhi. Unlike hoisting, unfurling the flag involves ceremonially spreading it out, representing the structured and disciplined spirit of the Indian Republic. It honours the democratic framework, the rule of law, and the constitutional rights that sustain India’s freedom every day.

What's the difference between hoisting and unfurling?

The difference between hoisting the flag on Independence Day and unfurling it on Republic Day is little yet significant. Independence Day emphasises the freedom won by the struggles of our freedom fighters, while Republic Day celebrates the freedom maintained through governance, justice, and equality. In both cases, the Indian flag stands as a reminder of the nation’s journey, connecting citizens to the idea of courage, unity, and patriotism.

Whether hoisted or unfurled, the national flag of India inspires millions with pride, responsibility, and a shared commitment to maintain the values that define the country. These ceremonies are more than just traditions; they are powerful expressions of India’s identity, history, and democratic spirit.