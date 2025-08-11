Twitter
INDIA

Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehearsal; check timings, diversions

Commuters have been advised to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, and plan their journeys in advance.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 13. The traffic advisory has urged commuters to avoid certain roads in the morning due to extensive restrictions in the area. Several key roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road and Nishad Raj Marg, will be closed for general traffic, it said.

What's the timing for traffic restrictions?

The advisory said that traffic around the Red Fort will remain restricted from 4 am to 10 am on the day of the rehearsal. 

Where are the diversions?

Diversions will also be in place for traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and other adjoining areas to facilitate smooth movement and security arrangements, the advisory stated. Specific routes have been earmarked for buses coming from different parts of Delhi, including Ajmeri Gate, South Delhi, Mall Road, and Baraf Khana, to ensure they avoid restricted zones.

Which vehicles are restricted? 

Restrictions will apply to the movement of commercial vehicles, inter-state buses, and city buses on certain roads near the Red Fort. Commuters have been advised to use public transport, especially the Metro, and plan their journeys in advance.

What will be done in the full-dress rehearsal?

The full-dress rehearsal will involve the participation of security forces, cultural contingents and other ceremonial arrangements, and will be conducted under tight security. The same arrangements will be replicated on Independence Day, August 15, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The police have urged people not to carry prohibited items such as cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, handbags, and water bottles to the venue. They have also requested citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities or objects to the authorities, the advisory said.

