Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'

During his address to the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stark warning to Pakistan, saying India won't give in to nuclear blackmail. The remarks come after Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir threatened India of nuclear war.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 08:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: DD News)

During his address to the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stark warning to Pakistan, saying India won't give in to nuclear blackmail. The remarks come after Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir threatened India of nuclear war, saying Islamabad would plunge the region into nuclear war and could take “almost half of the world" down if faced with an existential threat in a future conflict with India. 

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail". Speaking on Indus Waters Treaty -- which India has kept in abeyance since Pahalgam terror attack -- PM Modi asserted that "blood and water would not flow together". 

"India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?" said the Prime Minister. 

PM Modi's remarks follow Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif's threat to India over the water-sharing pact. Sharif had warned that the enemy would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop of water", belonging to Pakistan. 

PM Modi hails 'Operation Sindoor' 

During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hailed 'Operation Sindoor', remembering the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack. "What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not seen in many many years. We have set a new normal in dealing with cross-border terrorism, he said. I salute our brave soldiers who punished those behind the Pahalgam attack beyond their imagination", said PM Modi. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
