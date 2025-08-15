Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces next-generation GST reform with...

During his address to the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major overhaul of the GST system, promising to introduce a next-generation tax regime with significantly lower rates this Diwali. Let's discuss details.

During his address to the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major overhaul of the GST system, promising to introduce a next-generation tax regime with significantly lower rates this Diwali, which he described as "double-Diwali gift" for the contrymen.

"I am going to give a great gift this Diwali. Over the past eight years, we implemented a major GST reform and simplified taxes. Now, the time has come for a review. We have conducted it, consulted with states, and are set to introduce a ‘next-generation GST reform’," the Prime Minister said from the Red Fort.

"This will be a Diwali gift, taxes on essential services for individuals will be reduced substantially. MSMEs will benefit, and it will also give a boost to the economy", he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort,as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

With inputs from ANI