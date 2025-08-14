Twitter
Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

In 2025, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day. While the country will have completed 78 years of freedom since 15th August 1947, the celebration marks the start of the 79th year. The difference lies in counting the number of celebrations, not just the years since independence.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

Every year on 15th August, India celebrates Independence Day with pride and patriotism. From the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort to cultural events in schools and communities, the day honours the historic moment in 1947 when India gained freedom from British rule.

But in 2025, a common question arises: Is it the 78th or the 79th Independence Day?

Here’s the clear answer. India’s first Independence Day was celebrated on 15th August 1947, which was celebration number one. In 1948, it was the second, and the count continued each year. This means that in 2024, India celebrated its 78th Independence Day. Therefore, on 15th August 2025, the nation will celebrate the 79th Independence Day.

The confusion comes from mixing years since independence with the number of celebrations. In 2025, India will have completed 78 years of freedom, but the event marks the start of the 79th year. That’s why it is called the 79th Independence Day.

Think of it like a birthday: when you turn one, you’ve already completed a year of life. Similarly, the first Independence Day in 1947 marked the start of year one as a free nation.

So, when the Indian national flag rises above the Red Fort in Delhi this year, it will be the 79th time India celebrates its independence. This number is more than a date on the calendar; it’s a tribute to decades of sacrifices, unity, and progress.

Whether it’s the first or the 79th Independence Day, the occasion is a powerful reminder to cherish our freedom, honour the struggles of our freedom fighters, and commit ourselves to building a stronger, united, and democratic India.

Whether it's the first or the 79th Independence Day, the occasion is a powerful reminder to cherish our freedom, honour the struggles of our freedom fighters, and commit ourselves to building a stronger, united, and democratic India.
