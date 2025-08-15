Independence Day 2025: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for August 15, check routes to avoid, diversions, timings and more

As India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, the Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory for today announcing restrictions, alternate routes and road closures. Here's all yiu need to know,

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in anticipation of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15th. Extensive restrictions and diversions will be put in place throughout the city to facilitate smooth traffic management, particularly in key areas such as the Red Fort. Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes carefully and utilize public transport options where possible.

Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions In Delhi on August 15

The traffic restrictions in Delhi will be in effect from 4 am to 10 am, with the public advised to plan travel accordingly, avoid affected stretches, and use public transport wherever possible, officials announced on Thursday.

Independence Day 2025: Check routes to avoid on August 15

Multiple roads near the Red Fort, including Netaji Subhash Marg and Chandni Chowk Road, will be closed to general traffic. Only vehicles with authorized labels or passes will be permitted in the restricted zones, and those without parking labels are urged to avoid several key roads.

For those needing to travel between the north and south of the city during these restricted hours, designated alternative routes have been suggested. Commuters are encouraged to use routes such as Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, and S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach their destinations. Another suggested route involves Connaught Place and Minto Road.

For those traveling between East and West Delhi, the advisory suggests several routes to bypass the Red Fort zone. Commuters can use the AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, and Ashram Chowk to reach Anand Vihar. Alternative routes through Rajghat and Vikas Marg are also recommended.

Additionally, a third option is provided: "A third option is to cross the Yamuna using the Nizamuddin Bridge, take Pusta Road, proceed to GT Road, and cross Wazirabad Bridge to reach ISBT and North Delhi, and vice versa." These measures aim to ensure minimal disruption during the celebrations.

Public transport users, including those taking buses towards New Delhi and Connaught Place, should be aware of specific diversions aimed at easing congestion near central Delhi. The Delhi Transport Corporation will deploy recovery vans at strategic locations to provide assistance in case of vehicle breakdowns.

Restrictions will be in place for goods vehicles and inter-state buses between designated points from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15. Attendees of the Independence Day ceremony are advised to arrive early, carrying valid passes, and to cooperate with security measures.

The Delhi Traffic Police will offer real-time updates via social media, including X and Instagram. This will help commuters navigate restricted areas and ensure smooth travel across the city.