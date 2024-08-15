Twitter
India

Independence Day 2024: Wishes, patriotic messages, quotes to share with your loved ones on 15th August

Here’s a collection of wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones on this significant day.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Independence Day 2024: Wishes, patriotic messages, quotes to share with your loved ones on 15th August
Independence Day: As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on 15th August 2024, the nation is filled with a sense of pride and patriotism. This day marks the historic moment in 1947 when India gained freedom from British rule, symbolizing the country's resilience and unity. It's a time to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence and to celebrate the progress India has made since then.

Whether you are celebrating the day with your family, friends, or colleagues, sharing heartfelt wishes and patriotic messages can enhance the spirit of the occasion. Here’s a collection of wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones on this significant day.

Independence Day: Wishes 

"Happy Independence Day 2024! Let’s honor the brave souls who fought for our freedom and continue to work together for a better tomorrow."

"May the tricolor always fly high, and may we continue to grow as a nation. Wishing you and your family a joyous Independence Day!"

"On this day of pride and honor, let’s remember the sacrifices that made this day possible. Happy Independence Day!"

"Freedom is a precious gift. Let’s cherish it and work towards a nation that is prosperous, inclusive, and strong. Happy Independence Day!"

"As we celebrate the glory of free India, may our hearts be filled with love and respect for our great nation. Happy 15th August!"

Independence Day: Patriotic Messages 

"Let’s pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. May the spirit of freedom always guide us."

"This Independence Day, let’s salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for our country and commit ourselves to a brighter future."

"Our freedom fighters gave us a gift of freedom; it’s our responsibility to cherish it. Let’s celebrate Independence Day with a spirit of patriotism."

"On this Independence Day, let’s renew our commitment to making our nation a place where justice, equality, and freedom reign."

"Let’s be proud of our heritage and work hard to create a better future. Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!"

Independence Day: Quotes 

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" – Mahatma Gandhi

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B. R. Ambedkar

"In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get." – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." – John F. Kennedy

