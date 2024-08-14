Twitter
Independence Day 2024: What is the difference between flag hoisting and flag unfurling?

Both events involving the flag-raising ritual, the difference in terminology and execution holds deep symbolic significance.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

India is gearing up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, a day filled with fervor and enthusiasm nationwide. This significant occasion honours the valiant freedom fighters pivotal in securing India's independence. However, many people still wonder why the national flag is hoisted on Independence. Despite both events involving the flag-raising ritual, the difference in terminology and execution holds deep symbolic significance.

Here's an insight into the slight yet meaningful difference in the presentation of the national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day in India.

Flag Hoisting vs. Flag Unfurling

The flag is positioned at the bottom of the pole and is raised (hoisted) by the Prime Minister, from the bottom to the top on Independence Day. While on Republic Day, the flag is folded or rolled up and attached to the top of the pole. It is then unfurled by the President, who does so without pulling it up.

Independence Day

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the flag from the bottom of the pole. The flag hoisting ceremony on this day typically features a formal event where a military or civilian honour guard raises the flag while the national anthem is played. The act of hoisting the flag on Independence Day signifies the emergence of a new nation, embodies patriotism, and represents liberation from colonial dominance.

Republic Day

On Republic Day, the President unfurls the flag, which stays closed and secured at the top of the flagpole. The President unfolds the flag without pulling it up. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The flag is unfurled as a symbolic act to reaffirm the dedication to the values outlined in the Constitution, emphasising the transition from colonial governance to a self-governing, democratic republic.

The difference between raising and unfurling the flag during these events underscores India's evolution from a colony striving for independence to a self-ruling republic. Both rituals carry profound importance, mirroring pivotal moments in India's historical narrative.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
