Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Woman applies her own poop as face mask, sparks internet backlash

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took four-year break from films for this reason: 'I just didn't want...'

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announces 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years

Kolkata rape-murder: Miscreants vandalise property at RG Kar hospital, pelt stones at police

Viral video: Man fearlessly catches snake with bare hands in Visakhapatnam bank, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Woman applies her own poop as face mask, sparks internet backlash

Viral video: Woman applies her own poop as face mask, sparks internet backlash

Viral video: Man fearlessly catches snake with bare hands in Visakhapatnam bank, watch

Viral video: Man fearlessly catches snake with bare hands in Visakhapatnam bank, watch

Kangana Ranaut to quit acting after Emergency? Actress breaks her silence, 'If people want to...'

Kangana Ranaut to quit acting after Emergency? Actress breaks her silence, 'If people want to...'

10 immunity-boosting foods for women in 30s

10 immunity-boosting foods for women in 30s

Independence Day 2024: Bollywood actors who played freedom fighters on screen 

Independence Day 2024: Bollywood actors who played freedom fighters on screen 

What was the price of Rolls Royce in 1947 in India?

What was the price of Rolls Royce in 1947 in India?

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर स��े गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took four-year break from films for this reason: 'I just didn't want...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took four-year break from films for this reason: 'I just didn't want...'

Kangana Ranaut to quit acting after Emergency? Actress breaks her silence, 'If people want to...'

Kangana Ranaut to quit acting after Emergency? Actress breaks her silence, 'If people want to...'

Meet actor, who once lived on Rs 6 lunch, was labelled ‘finished’, had no work for 4 years; then gave Rs 1000-crore film

Meet actor, who once lived on Rs 6 lunch, was labelled ‘finished’, had no work for 4 years; then gave Rs 1000-crore film

HomeIndia

India

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announces 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 75,000 medical seats in the coming five years.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 09:23 AM IST

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announces 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the significant occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, i.e., August 15, announced 75,000 medical seats in the next five years. 

In his address to the nation on Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Modi said, "In the past 10 years, we provided around 1 lakh medical seats. Around 25,000 youths move abroad in order to receive medical education. This is why, we have decided that in the coming five years, 75,000 new seats will be created. The 'Viksit Bharat 2047 needs to be 'Swasth Bharat'". 

"We have also kickstarted 'Rashtriya Poshan Mission', for the first generation of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'", he added. 

Earlier today, the Prime Minister hoisted the nation flag on the Red Fort in the national capital on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. 

Notably, this year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi delivered his address to the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, becoming the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Vikist Bharat 2024', reflecting the government's vision to make the country developed by 2047. Around 2,000 people from various States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, have been invited to witness the grand ceremony being held on the Red Fort in Delhi. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: Man discovers girlfriend is 25 years older than him on wedding day, then...

Viral: Man discovers girlfriend is 25 years older than him on wedding day, then...

Revealed: Reason behind delay in ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat case

Revealed: Reason behind delay in ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat case

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of collusion between Army and terrorists

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of collusion between Army and terrorists

Mahindra Thar Roxx to Ola's first electric bike: Top auto launches to look out for on Independence Day 2024

Mahindra Thar Roxx to Ola's first electric bike: Top auto launches to look out for on Independence Day 2024

Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert in landslide-hit Wayanad, heavy rainfall predicted in other districts of Kerala

Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert in landslide-hit Wayanad, heavy rainfall predicted in other districts of Kerala

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

5 heaviest bikes in India: Check weight, price, features and more

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement