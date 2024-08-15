Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announces 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 75,000 medical seats in the coming five years.

On the significant occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, i.e., August 15, announced 75,000 medical seats in the next five years.

In his address to the nation on Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Modi said, "In the past 10 years, we provided around 1 lakh medical seats. Around 25,000 youths move abroad in order to receive medical education. This is why, we have decided that in the coming five years, 75,000 new seats will be created. The 'Viksit Bharat 2047 needs to be 'Swasth Bharat'".

"We have also kickstarted 'Rashtriya Poshan Mission', for the first generation of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'", he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister hoisted the nation flag on the Red Fort in the national capital on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Notably, this year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi delivered his address to the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, becoming the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Vikist Bharat 2024', reflecting the government's vision to make the country developed by 2047. Around 2,000 people from various States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, have been invited to witness the grand ceremony being held on the Red Fort in Delhi.