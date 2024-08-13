Twitter
Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th Independence day? Here's the answer to your query

India is all geared up to celebrate its independence day on coming August 15, 2024, marking the nation's liberation from the two-century-long British rule.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th Independence day? Here's the answer to your query
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
India is all set to celebrate its independence day on coming August 15, 2024, marking a pivotal milestone in its history. The day marks the nation's independence from the British rule after nearly two long centuries. The significant day also reminds us of our soliders and leaders who left no stone unturned in getting freedom for India with their countless sacrifices and relentless efforts. 

However, as the country approches towards the grand day, people are often muddled about whether it is the 77th or 78th independence day. Let's delve into history to find the answer to the confusion.

India gained independence on August 15, 1947:

While India officially gained independence on August 15, 1947, bringing a demise to the British rule, the initial celebration of this newfound liberation took place on August 15, a year later. Falling in line with the same, the country will hold its 77th independence day on August 15. 

August 15, 1947 as the initial point of India's journey:

Some people reckon that India started celebrating the freedom the day it gained its long-awaited freedom, i.e., August 15, 1947. Keeping up with this reasoning, India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day. 

However, both the interpretations have their own meanings which cannot be considered false. The consensus still leans towards designating the occassion as the 77th Independence, acknowledging that the country is entering into the 78th year since its independence. 

As the country is looking forward to celebrating the significant day with much enthusiasm and gusto, preparations for the same are underway in the national capital. With the tightened level of security and surveillance, the Delhi police are all set to ensure that the mega celebrations are held in a smooth and hassle-free manner.  

This year, the Independence Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat', reflecting the government's vision to make the country developed by 2047, which will also mark the 100th year since liberation from the colonial rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has appealed to the citizens to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement to ensure that the national flag is hoisted at every shop, house, and office. The ruling party at the centre, on August 11, i.e., Sunday, kickstarted the 'Tiranga Yatra', which will culminate on August 14. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
