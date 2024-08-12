Independence Day 2024: How to download your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate? Know steps here

PM Narendra Modi has been encouraging citizens by asking them to participate in “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

The third phase 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is from August 9 to 15, 2024 to mark the country’s 78th Independence Day. Introduced during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, this endeavour has turned into a mass awareness campaign to fly the national flag at home.



A new feature of this year’s campaign is the ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ by Members of Parliament on August 13 starting from Bharat Mandapam and ending at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging the citizens by asking them to participate in the campaign. They can change their profile picture to that of the Indian flag and post selfies on the official website of the campaign: harghartiranga.com.



To obtain a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate, participants can follow these steps:



1. Visit harghartiranga.com and click on ‘Upload selfie’;

2. Select “Click to participate”;

3. Fill in your name, phone number, country, and state, and then proceed to take and submit your selfie;

4. Say yes to the pledge and submit;

5. Click on the “generate certificate” and then download it.



Earlier, the campaign was quite popular, 23 crores of homes raised the flag in 2022 and over 10 crores of selfies were uploaded in 2023. The initiative is to encourage the feeling of patriotism and knowledge of the Indian National Flag, to enhance the feeling of unity and pride among the nation.