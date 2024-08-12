Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch's consulting firm earned four times her salary, SEBI chief's net worth is...

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...

Independence Day 2024: How to download your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate? Know steps here

NIRF Rankings 2024: Miranda House, St. Stephen's College get second and third ranks, top spot bagged by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch's consulting firm earned four times her salary, SEBI chief's net worth is...

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch's consulting firm earned four times her salary, SEBI chief's net worth is...

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras bagged rank first in overall institute, followed by...

7 surprising benefits of laughing � 

7 surprising benefits of laughing  

These 8 healthy breakfast can boost your metabolism

These 8 healthy breakfast can boost your metabolism

Superfoods that help to reduce inflammation

Superfoods that help to reduce inflammation

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेल�र ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

HomeIndia

India

Independence Day 2024: How to download your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate? Know steps here

PM Narendra Modi has been encouraging citizens by asking them to participate in “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Independence Day 2024: How to download your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate? Know steps here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The third phase 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is from August 9 to 15, 2024 to mark the country’s 78th Independence Day. Introduced during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, this endeavour has turned into a mass awareness campaign to fly the national flag at home.
 
A new feature of this year’s campaign is the ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ by Members of Parliament on August 13 starting from Bharat Mandapam and ending at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging the citizens by asking them to participate in the campaign. They can change their profile picture to that of the Indian flag and post selfies on the official website of the campaign: harghartiranga.com.
 
To obtain a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate, participants can follow these steps:
 
 1. Visit harghartiranga.com and click on ‘Upload selfie’;
 2. Select “Click to participate”;
 3. Fill in your name, phone number, country, and state, and then proceed to take and submit your selfie;
 4. Say yes to the pledge and submit;
 5. Click on the “generate certificate” and then download it.
 
Earlier, the campaign was quite popular, 23 crores of homes raised the flag in 2022 and over 10 crores of selfies were uploaded in 2023. The initiative is to encourage the feeling of patriotism and knowledge of the Indian National Flag, to enhance the feeling of unity and pride among the nation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 31105 on Amazon, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 31105 on Amazon, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issue traffic advisory for full-dress rehearsals on August 13, check details

Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issue traffic advisory for full-dress rehearsals on August 13, check details

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Angry Young Men: Docuseries on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed to premiere on this date

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement