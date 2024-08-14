Twitter
Independence Day 2024: History, significance, theme and celebrations of 78th I-Day

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Independence Day 2024: History, significance, theme and celebrations of 78th I-Day
Independence Day 2024: Independence Day 2024: India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15. This year, the nation will mark its 78th Independence Day, or Swatantrata Diwas, on Thursday. As we approach this significant day, let's delve into this year’s theme and the history, significance, and celebrations that make Independence Day so special.

Independence Day 2024: Theme

In 2024, as India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the government has announced the theme of "Viksit Bharat" or "Developed India." This theme reflects the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, which will mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s freedom from colonial rule. It underscores the government's commitment to driving progress and building a brighter future for the nation.

Independence Day 2024: History and Significance

Independence Day commemorates India's liberation from over 200 years of British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The struggle for freedom began with the Revolt of 1857 and gained significant momentum in the 1920s under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. The path to independence culminated with the British House of Commons introducing the Indian Independence Bill on July 4, 1947. On August 15 of that year, India officially became an independent nation.

On the eve of Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, delivered his iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech, heralding this historic moment. On August 15, Nehru hoisted the Indian national flag at the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi, a tradition that has since been upheld by every Prime Minister, accompanied by a nationwide address.

Independence Day 2024: Celebrations

Every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag and addresses the nation. This speech typically reflects on the nation's progress, achievements, and aspirations for the future. This year, PM Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech, the first of his third term in office.

Independence Day is celebrated across the country with flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events. Citizens come together to sing patriotic songs, while schools and colleges organize cultural programs where children perform dances, recite speeches and poems, and honor the freedom fighters who made India's independence possible. These celebrations serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and the ongoing journey toward progress and development.

 

 

