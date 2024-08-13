Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

This is world's busiest railway station, 36 lakh passengers come here every day, have over 200 exits, it is in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple

Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here

What is the value of Indian Rupee (INR) in Brazil?

What is the value of Indian Rupee (INR) in Brazil?

9 lesser-known wives of Bollywood stars

9 lesser-known wives of Bollywood stars

5 famous markets for wedding shopping in Delhi

5 famous markets for wedding shopping in Delhi

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeIndia

India

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here

Delhi metro services will commence at 4 am on August 15 in order to facilitate the public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Thursday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi metro services will commence at 4 am on August 15 in order to facilitate the public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Thursday. The metro will become active on all its Lines from all terminal stations.

The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on the production of valid Govt. issued photo identity cards at stations, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk Metro stations, which are closest to the venue. The same Invitation Cards will also be valid for performing return journeys from these three stations only. Regular announcements will be made inside the trains to inform passengers about these arrangements. The cost of such travel will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Kiren Rijiju, and Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off a bike rally under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that 'Har Ghar Tiranga' reflects our independence, pride and commitment to Viksit Bharat.

"This is a very important day for us. Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign that is a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In 2021, this was started to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it on Independence Day. Now, this has become a movement, now crores of people hoist the Tiranga at their houses. I have no doubts that a new record will be made in the coming Independence Day...'Har Ghar Tiranga' reflects our independence, pride, and commitment to Viksit Bharat. This signifies that this century belongs to India...A few years ago, India was a matter of concern for the world in terms of economy. Today, we are swiftly going ahead towards becoming the 3rd global superpower, we are the 5th today..." said Vice President Dhankhar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

Meet woman who quit high-paying corporate job, built Rs 300 crore company from home, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

Meet woman who quit high-paying corporate job, built Rs 300 crore company from home, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Capital for next few days; check full forecast

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Capital for next few days; check full forecast

Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim

Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement