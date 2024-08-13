Twitter
Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, whose company has become India's latest unicorn after Rs 590 crore funding from...

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Gmail creator makes stunning REVELATION about Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, says 'Google lost its way...'

Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, says 'rights equal for...'

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

India

Independence Day 2024 : Be aware of these rules before putting flag on your car, only few people have permission to...

Only a select few are permitted by this code to fly the flag on the vehicle; in addition, they may fly the flag by the guidelines

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Independence Day 2024 : Be aware of these rules before putting flag on your car, only few people have permission to...
    In preparation for August 15, the nation's independence day, flags are being sold in every market. People are also enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar' campaign, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched, at the same time. People now use locks to enter their homes. 

    However, there are guidelines for raising the national flag that only permit the tricolour to be raised. Similar regulations apply to the painting of the tricolour on automobiles; only a select group of Indian citizens are authorised to do so. Today, we'll tell you who can fly the flag on the car in such a scenario.

    The Flag Code of 2002 contains all of the guidelines for flying the tricolour in India. The flag code is operative as of January 26, 2002. Prior to 2002, the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971 governed the ceremony of hoisting the tricolour.

    Only a select few are permitted by this code to fly the flag on the vehicle; in addition, they may fly the flag by the guidelines. We want to inform you that individuals authorised to fly the flag on their vehicle are free to do so at any time.  The car's right side should have the flag on it. In case another dignitary is present with another dignitary, the Indian flag should be positioned on the right side of the car while the flag of the other dignitary's country should be placed on the left.

    The Flag Code of India states that the following officials are authorised to hoist the flag: the Prime Minister, Cabinet Minister, Union Minister of State, Chief Minister, President, Vice-President, Governor, Lieutenant-Governor, Head of Foreign Embassy, and other Cabinet Ministers. In addition to these, the flag can be raised by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman of the State Legislative Councils, etc.

    Earlier according to the rules, only the flag made of hand woven and spun wool, cotton or silk Khadi could be hoisted and now now the tricolor made of machine made cotton, wool or silk Khadi can also be hoisted. Apart from this, the tricolor made of polyester can also be hoisted. Whereas earlier the flag could be hoisted from sunrise to sunset and now the flag can be hoisted at night also.

