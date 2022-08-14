Independence Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, stickers and GIFs to wish everyone

File photo

India is set to celebrate its 75 years of Independence from the British colonial regime on August 15. The day has been marked to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, who gave their lives for the country.

This day represents the core of our beliefs and the very essence of our identity as citizens of Independent India. Thousands of people laid down their lives so that our country can see this day.

We not only celebrate freedom but we also pay tribute to our great freedom fighters. On this day we remember, we remember our countrymen who fought for our independence, who held a vision for our nation and the ones who sacrificed themselves for the country.

1) Freedom was taken by the blood that was given. Thousands of people laid down their dear lives for our country to breathe this day, we should never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day.

2) Freedom is truly expensive. It was won by the blood of thousands of our fallen heroes. May we always reflect on their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

3) We are Indians, firstly, and lastly. Happy Independence Day!

4) Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day!

5) Happy Independence Day! We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

6) As our flag flies free in the wind today, please take a moment to savour truly what freedom is; and at what cost it came. Happy Independence Day.

7) Let us all learn from our heroes to work towards just one dream, a country that is happy, developed and beautiful. Mera Bharat Mahan! Happy Independence Day!

8) Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

9) Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Happy Independence Day!

10) Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!