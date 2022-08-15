Tricolour turban, dapper blue jacket: PM Modi’s outfit for Independence Day 2022 address decoded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - PTI)

To mark the celebrations of Independence Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for a solid 1.5 hours on August 15 from the Red Fort in Delhi, as is tradition for every Indian prime minister during their tenure.

Though one of the most striking qualities of PM Narendra Modi is his exceptional skills as an orator, he is also known for some of the outfits he dons on special occasions. This year for Independence Day 2022, the prime minister decided to keep it classic but simple.

Sticking to this year’s theme for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Narendra Modi decided to keep his outfit for Independence Day simple yet tasteful, all the while honouring the nation on the anniversary of its freedom.

In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time. The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion, as per PTI reports.

The prime minister is known for his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014. Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his eight years tenure, has not only appealed to the masses through his rousing speeches but has also caught the nation’s attention with his unique eye for fashion. What is notable is that PM Modi’s outfits often have the ‘Make in India’ philosophy attached to them, just like today.

Looking back at the last eight addressed by PM Modi on Independence Day, he has always been the talk of the town with his vibrant and dapper outfits, donning traditional attire of kurta and churidar to mark the anniversary of the nation’s freedom over the years.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Independence Day 2022: Know PM Modi’s 5 pledges to fulfill freedom fighters’ vision for India by 2047