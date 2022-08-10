Ahead of Independence Day 2022, three LeT terrorists captured in J-K's Budgam encounter | Photo: File

The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were captured by security forces on Wednesday during an ongoing tense standoff in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorist Lateef Rather, who was charged with murdering Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat among other innocent civilians, is also caught.

"03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

Rahul Bhat, a worker at the Chadoora Tehsil Office, was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his workplace, while Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV star, was killed on May 26 in the Chadoora neighbourhood of Budgam by unidentified terrorists. Terrorists and security personnel engaged in combat on Wednesday in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police. "Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. There are police and security personnel on duty. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area. The accused arrested has been identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam.

The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura. The officials also seized incriminating materials which include 5 pistols, 5 magazines, 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorist.

(With inputs from ANI)