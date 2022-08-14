Independence Day 2022: These 5 countries share their Independence Day with India

File photo

India is all set to celebrate its 76th year of Independence on August 15, 2022. Every year on the 15 of August, India celebrates independence day. Then-Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru spread out the Indian flag on 15th August 1947. This year India is celebrating its 75th Independence day.

However, there are other nations that observe Independence Day on August 15 besides India. North Korea, South Korea, Congo, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein also celebrate the day in commemoration of the birth of an independent nation.

North Korea and South Korea

The only public holiday shared by the two nations North and South Korea is National Liberation Day of Korea, also known as Independence Day. The celebrations of this day were originally held on August 15, 1945, when American and Soviet forces ended Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula during World War II. After three years, Korea was divided into North Korea and South Korea.

In South Korea, the day is known as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ (meaning, “the day the light returned”), while in North Korea it is known as ‘Chogukhaebangŭi nal’ (meaning, "Liberation of the Fatherland Day).

Bahrain

On August 15, 1971, more than 20 years after India attained independence, British colonial rule over Bahrain too came to an end. Following a UN census of Bahrainis, Bahrain became independent.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

On August 15, 1960, Congo celebrated its Independence Day. On August 15, the nation's residents celebrate Congo National Day. On this day, the Congo became independent after 80 years of French colonial rule.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein observes their National Day on August 15. The sixth-smallest nation in the world, Liechtenstein, was liberated from German rule in 1866. It is located in the European Alps between Austria and Switzerland. Since August 15 is Assumption of Mary Day, that day was chosen because it was already a bank holiday. Second, the current ruler, Prince Franz Josef II, was born on August 16.