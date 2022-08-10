Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann triggers row in Punjab, says hoist 'Kesari' flag not tiranga on Aug 15

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann

Simranjit Singh Mann, a believer of a separate Sikh homeland and SAD (Amritsar) MP from Sangrur, has sparked controversy by urging citizens to hoist 'Kesari,' or Sikh religious flags, atop their homes on Independence Day instead of the national flag as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Mann urged people to hoist saffron flags and display Nishan Sahib in their homes on August 14 and 15. The Nishan Sahib flag is a Sikh religious symbol.

The disputed statement elicited heated reactions, with political parties asking for action against Sangrur's "rabble-rouser" MP.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has criticised a section of the radical leadership for “trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state”.

"The Tricolor is a national symbol that every Indian should honour." Tens of thousands of people, mostly Punjabis and Sikhs, gave their lives to protect the Tricolour's honour. Those who try to undermine it are disrespecting our own martyrs and their martyrdom," the Congress leader said, adding that radicals were attempting to undermine the state's hard-won peace.

“Nobody stops anyone from displaying the 'Kesari' flag atop their houses and every Sikh is and should be proud of the 'Kesari' colour as it is the symbol of the glorious spirit of Khalsa", he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this country has been freed from the British after sacrifices made by our forefathers. He said those opposing the Tricolour have taken oath on the Constitution.

Congress 'Tiranga Yatra'

To mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the Congress has organised ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the state from August 9 as part of its “Har Dil Mein Tiranga” campaign. Party workers and leaders will take out 75 km of yatra in each district.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

As India prepares to mark its 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to take part in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. It is an important part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the nationwide celebration of Indian independence. Even though the real celebration will take place from August 13–15, events as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started on August 2 already.

