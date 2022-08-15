Independence Day 2022: PM Modi to address nation for 9th straight time today, big announcements likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The prime minister’s speech is likely to begin at around 7:30 pm after he unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort. His address will be broadcast live by Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau will live stream the speech on its YouTube channel and on its Twitter handle.

Just like every year, the prime minister’s speech is expected to cover topics ranging from India’s industrial development to self-reliance projects. However, it is expected that the speech will focus on the growth of health and pharma sector.

As per reports, changes in the National List of Essential Medicines (NELM) are expected and PM Modi in his address might announce these changes. Additionally, there can also be a government-imposed CAP on the upper cost of such medicines as well as up to 70% price cuts are expected.

PM Modi is expected to make a number of health-related announcements, with the "Heal in India" and "Heal by India" projects and a plan to abolish sickle cell disease by 2047 serving as the standouts.

The prime minister is also expected to mention the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name, "PM Samagra Swasthya Mission," and the inclusion of the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the National Immunisation Programme.

As part of the ‘Heal in India’ campaign, which aims to establish the national as a major destination for wellness and medical travel, the medical infrastructure at 37 institutions in 12 states will be revamped, reported Mint.

Highlights of the plan include streamlined visa requirements for international patients and their partners, interpreters and special desks at 10 designated airports, a bilingual portal, and more.

According to official sources who spoke to PTI, the government has selected 44 nations, mostly in Africa, Latin America, the SAARC, and the Gulf, from which a considerable number of people travel to India for medical treatment. They said that the price and standard of care in these countries were also taken into consideration.

Prime Minister Modi might also make significant avowals to boost medical tourism in India. For this purpose, the Centre is likely to come up with new and attarctive schemes that the prime minister might discuss in his Independence Day address.