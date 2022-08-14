Independence Day 2022: When, where and how to watch live PM Modi's speech, flag hoisting at Red Fort on August 15?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

To mark the occasion, the government has launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. The Centre has urged people to hoist the tricolor in their homes from August 13 to 15 to participate in the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence.

PM Modi Independence Day speech timing

PM Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort after hoisting the national flag at 7:30 am.

The prime has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.

His speech last year was marked by the announcements of National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

In 2020, he had announced that the exercise to connect over six lakh villages with optical fibre network would be completed in 1,000 days. He had also highlighted the government's plan to ensure digital health identity cards to every citizen.

Modi's announcement of creating the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a key highlight of his Independence Day speech in 2019.

Where to watch PM Modi speech Live?

National public broadcaster Doordarshan will broadcast Prime Minister’s address to the nation live. You will be able to watch the speech on Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.

You can also watch Zee News channel for a comprehensive coverage of the Independence Day celebrations.