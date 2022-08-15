Independence Day 2022: Know all about ATAGS, first Made in India weapons used for 21-gun salute at Red Fort

Representational image

Each year, the Indian Armed Forces deliver a 21-gun salute at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. the 21-gun salute is offered through British-made guns each year, but the armed forces decided to take a different route in 2022.

A made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day. The salute was offered soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour on the historic monument.

So far, British guns have been used for ceremonial salutes. Also, for the first time, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations, as per PTI reports.

"The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun," PM Narendra Modi said during his Red Fort address.

All you need to know about the ATAGS guns

For the first time ever, the home-grown howitzer gun called the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) prototype was used by the Indian Armed Forces for the 21-gun salute. PM Modi said that all Indians will get inspired and feel empowered on hearing this made-in-India gun roar.

The indigenous howitzer gun that was used for the ceremonial salute on Monday has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to the details released by the DRDO, ATAGS is an indigenous 155 mm x 52 calibre howitzer gun developed by the Indian government, and it was manufactured in DRDO’s Pune-based facility Armament Research and Development Establishment.

The ATAGS gave the 21-gun salute at Red Fort today alongside the “25 Pounder British guns” – the traditional choice for the age-old tradition. It is expected that from now on, the ATAGS guns will be a part of all Independence Day ceremonies.

(With PTI inputs)

