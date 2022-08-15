Independence Day 2022: Is this 75th or 76th I-Day? These calculations will resolve your confusion

India is all decked up to celebrate its 75 years of Independence, but at the same time people over a question: Which Independence Day is it -- 75th or 76th? The answer lies in simple math.

On March 12, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

It started a 75-week countdown to our 75 years of Independence. This means that India completes 75 years of freedom on August 15, 2022 and it will celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

Still confused? Let’s understand this in another way:

India won its independence from over 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947. This implies that we celebrated our first year of Independence on August 15, 1948, 10 years on August 15, 1957; 20 years on August 15, 1967, and similarly 70 years in 2017. Going by this math, India is celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2022.

But if we calculate the number of Independence Days India has celebrated, it will be 76 since August 15, 1947 will be considered as the first.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is based on five broad themes- Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75 and Achievements@75. Over the past 75 weeks, different events based on the themes were organised to commemorate 75 years of the country`s independence.

Har Ghar Tiranga`Har Ghar Tiranga` is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India`s independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 13) said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the `Har Ghar Tiranga` movement. He also said record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign.