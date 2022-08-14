Independence Day 2022: Indore sets world record for biggest human chain forming India's map

Photo: ANI

A day before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh set a new world record on Sunday by building the largest human chain to create the geographical map of India.

The event commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was hosted by the social institution Jwala at the Divya Shaktipeeth in Indore. With the cooperation of nearly 5,000 school children, social workers, and other individuals who gathered for the event, they were able to break the world record for forming a human chain in a geographical shape.

"We had made a human chain on the map of India, and not only on the border but also inside it. Earlier, a human chain was formed on the boundary line of the country's map, but we gathered people inside by making tricolor and blue Ashok Chakra in the middle. Total 5,335 people participated in this event," she further said.

"Shri Shakti was made on the boundary of the map of India to show the importance and strength of the women of the country," she added.

Various activities and projects are being organised on August 15 to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence. T he government and people of the nation are holding a festival known as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), during which people are encouraged to take part in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign by bringing the Tiranga into their residences.

On March 12, 2021, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav's formal journey began, marking the beginning of a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. The goal of the initiative is to get more people in India to fly the national flag.

The program's goal is to encourage citizens to have a more informal, less official, and more intimate connection with the national flag.

