Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to hold heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to hold heritage run of 167-year-old steam engine

The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010, from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Railways on Monday will hold a heritage run of a 167-year-old locomotive, the world's oldest running steam engine, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

The oldest steam locomotive-EIR-21-will run from Chennai Egmore at 12 p.m. on August 15, according to a tweet from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway.

"The beautiful sound of the whistle will send you back to the times of the steam locomotive from the days gone by," DRM Chennai wrote.

 

In 1855, the Express EIR 21 locomotive was brought from England to India. It was kept as a display at Jamalpur workshops in Bihar for almost 101 years after it was retired from service in 1909.

In 2010, the Perambur Loco Works resurrected the engine. It has a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour and a mechanical hand brake, as well as twin air brakes. The braking system, water pump, and train lightings are powered by a diesel generator set mounted on the coach.

The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010, from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

On August 15, 2019, the eighth heritage run was held, with one coach running between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO releases 3D images of moon's surface

Viral video: Woman captures hearts as she buys train ticket for her goat, watch

Meet actress who left home at 5, won beauty pageant, debut film earned over Rs 100 crore, who is she?

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Bharat is so meaningful’ amid India name change row: ‘In olden English, Indian meant slave so...'

Shubman Gill nears Babar Azam's top spot with career-high ICC ODI rating ahead of Pakistan Super Four clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE