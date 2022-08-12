Independence Day 2022: India reaching out to Canada to ensure security amid celebrations, says MEA

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India always works with local officials regarding security for its missions abroad in case of public events or otherwise, as it is a part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on reports of India calling upon Canada to ensure adequate security during Independence Day celebrations at missions in the country.

Also, READ: Mahagathbandhan govt is for the poor, reunion with Nitish Kumar 'Slap on BJP's face': Tejashwi Yadav

Bagchi noted, "Our embassies' security at special events like August 15, January 26 or any other event public security should be upheld and we always request the local police authority and the local government to provide security. This is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). We must have done the same in our High Commission and in the Consulates in Canada. It is a common practice and we coordinate with their government in regards to the security and we keep in their contact so that in case of such public events and otherwise also in our normal daily activity, the security is maintained."

Meanwhile, India on Friday urged the avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait amid the rising military tensions between China and Taiwan.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that efforts should be made to maintain peace and stability in the region.

"Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments. We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tension and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," Bagchi said to question on tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

In response to a question on India's position on the one-China principle, the MEA spokesperson said, "India's relevant policies are well known and consistent and they do not require reiteration."

After US House Speaker Nancy Policy paid to visit Taiwan against China's wishes, Beijing started holding large-scale military exercises while threatening to take over the self-ruled island.

After more than a week-long training near Taiwan, China on Wednesday announced that it has concluded its military drills, simulating an attack on the self-ruled island.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command said it had successfully completed various missions during recent drills around Taiwan and effectively tested the troops' joint operation combat capacity, state media outlet Global Times reported.

The command will regularly organize combat readiness patrols in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China used the military drills to influence the international community's freedom of navigation in the waters and airspace of the Taiwan Strait and to prepare for an invasion.

Wu said China's decision to carry out military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan is a gross violation of Taiwan's rights under international law and gravely threatens regional peace and security.

Justifying its large-scale military drills and airspace violations in the East and South China sea, China on Tuesday said that after Pelosi's visit to Taiw country is now preparing itself for every possible scenario.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Pelosi's Taiwan visit is a major provocation that upgraded US-Taiwan relations and a real threat to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity adding that China has to prepare itself for every possible scenario.