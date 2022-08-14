Independence Day 2022: What is the meaning of 24 spokes in Ashoka Chakra seen on the Indian flag?

Independence Day | Photo: PTI

This year India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga', the national flag is quite in the conversation this year. The Indian national flag has three divisions with the top part being saffron, the middle part white and the bottom part consisting of green stip. Within the white part, there is the Ashoka Chakra.

What is the Ashoka Chakra?

The Ashoka Chakra is the depiction of the "Dharmachkra" which is represented with 24 spokes. Ashok Chakra is also called the wheel of duty. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, let us find out the meaning of the 24 spokes of Ashok Chakra.

There are 24 spokes in the Ashoka Chakra which represent 24 qualities of a person. In other words, these spokes can be termed the 24 religious paths made for humans. All the paths mentioned in the Ashok Chakra will lead any country on the path of progress.

This is probably the reason that the designers of our National Flag removed the Charkha from it and put the Ashok Chakra in the middle of the flag.

Meaning of each spoke in Ashoka Chakra:

1. The first Spoke:- Chastity (inspires to live a simple life)

2. Second Spoke:- Health (inspires to be healthy from body and mind)

3. Third Spoke:- Peace (To maintain peace and harmony throughout the country)

4. Fourth Spoke:- Sacrifice (To be ready for any sacrifice for the sake of the country and society)

5. Fifth Spoke:- Morality (To maintain high morality in professional and personal life)

6. Sixth Spoke:- Service (Ready to serve country and society when needed)

7. Seventh Spoke:- Forgiveness (A feeling of forgiveness towards humans and other creatures)

8. Eighth Spoke:- Love (feeling of love towards the country and all other creatures of God)

9. Ninth Spoke:- Friendship (To have cordial relations with all the citizens)

10. Tenth Spoke:- Fraternity (To develop a sense of brotherhood in the country)

11. Eleventh Spoke:- Organization (Strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation)

12. Twelfth Spoke:- Welfare (Participation in welfare activities related to country and society)

13. Thirteenth Spoke:- Prosperity (Actively participate in the development of the country)

14. Fourteenth Spoke:- Industry (To assist the country in its industrial progress)

15. Fifteen Spoke:- Safety (To be always ready for the protection of the country)

16. Sixteenth Spoke:- Awareness (To be aware of the truth and don't believe in rumours)

17. Seventeenth Spoke:- Equality (Establishment of a society based on equality)

18. Eighteenth Spoke:- Artha (Optimum utilization of money)

19. Nineteenth Spoke:- Policy (To have faith in the country's policy)

20. Twentieth Spoke:- Justice (Talking about justice for all)

21. Twenty-one Spoke:- Co-operation (working together)

22. Twenty-second Spoke:- Duties (To obey your duties honestly)

23. Twenty-third Spoke:- Rights (Do not abuse your rights)

24. Twenty-Fourth Spoke:- Wisdom (To know books)

