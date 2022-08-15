Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates the tradition of kite flying

Image: Google Doodle

As expected, Google has come up with a doodle on the Indian Independence Day 2022 to celebrate the struggles done by the people before August 15, 1947. It’s been 75 years since then and the country has emerged as one of the most dependable economies and a formidable armed force. India has a special place in the world politics now, and it seems this positioning is only going to be strengthened from hereon.

The Google Doodle is celebrating the tradition of kite flying on the Independence Day. We can see some happy faces indulged in the process of kite making and flying in the doodle.

The country has emerged stronger in the post-Covid era that has been wreaking havoc since March, 2020. The threat is still looming large and the people need to be careful of the precautions that should be taken.

Now, when the markets are slowly opening and Indian manufacturers are gearing up for a global showdown, the future seems better. The Prime Minister is also likely to announce some new schemes that will add impetus to the process of development on August 15.

The Indian government has also insisted on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which is supposed to inspire people to understand a little more about our history. Everywhere, the Tricolour can be seen soaring high on houses. The year 2021-22 also saw the country celebrating ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which saw many programmes being held at different places.

