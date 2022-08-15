Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates the tradition of kite flying

Google Doodle: The country has emerged stronger in the post-Covid era that has been wreaking havoc since March, 2020.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates the tradition of kite flying
Image: Google Doodle

As expected, Google has come up with a doodle on the Indian Independence Day 2022 to celebrate the struggles done by the people before August 15, 1947. It’s been 75 years since then and the country has emerged as one of the most dependable economies and a formidable armed force. India has a special place in the world politics now, and it seems this positioning is only going to be strengthened from hereon.

The Google Doodle is celebrating the tradition of kite flying on the Independence Day. We can see some happy faces indulged in the process of kite making and flying in the doodle.

The country has emerged stronger in the post-Covid era that has been wreaking havoc since March, 2020. The threat is still looming large and the people need to be careful of the precautions that should be taken.

Now, when the markets are slowly opening and Indian manufacturers are gearing up for a global showdown, the future seems better. The Prime Minister is also likely to announce some new schemes that will add impetus to the process of development on August 15.

The Indian government has also insisted on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which is supposed to inspire people to understand a little more about our history. Everywhere, the Tricolour can be seen soaring high on houses. The year 2021-22 also saw the country celebrating ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which saw many programmes being held at different places.

READ | Is this 75th or 76th I-Day? These calculations will resolve your confusion

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chelsea vs Tottenham highlights: Harry Kane rescues Spurs in stoppage time as match ends 2-2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.