Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations, Centre tells states amid Covid surge

Independence Day 2022: This comes as the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 Covid cases daily.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations, Centre tells states amid Covid surge
Independence Day 2022 (File photo)

The Centre has asked states to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day 2022 celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols.

This comes as the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily.

The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all states and Union Territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

In a communication, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed".

India on Friday added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.