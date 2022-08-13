Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations, Centre tells states amid Covid surge

Independence Day 2022 (File photo)

The Centre has asked states to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day 2022 celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols.

This comes as the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily.

The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all states and Union Territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

In a communication, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed".

India on Friday added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.