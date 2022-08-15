Independence Day 2022 latest updates: Delhi Metro timings, parking and traffic advisory for TODAY

File photo

The Delhi Metro train services will continue to run as per the normal schedule today on Independence day 2022, August 15. However, the parking facilities will remain closed at Delhi Metro stations from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon (2 pm) in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which runs the largest metro rail system in India, is also one of the largest transport companies in the world. Daily, thousands of people travel on Delhi Metro.

According to the latest update, DMRC will run regular metro services today (August 15, 2022). However, ITO and Lal Quila Metro Stations have been closed till further instructions due to security reasons.

DMRC tweeted, "Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run."

These eight roads will remain closed for general traffic:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

3. SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

8. Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - Salimgarh Bypass.