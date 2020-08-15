Headlines

Independence Day 2020: UAE-based teacher creates portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using 5,000 recycled buttons

To mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled buttons, as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 05:39 PM IST

To mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled buttons, as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Rashida Adil, head of the department for art and craft at the Sharjah Indian School in Juwaiza, is known for creating meaningful art pieces. She was working on her artwork for the last three months.

"Since this was a tribute to my home country India, I put my heart and soul into the artwork in a way emulating our freedom fighters, such as Mahatma Gandhi, who had toiled relentlessly during our freedom struggle. The difference is that I did it creatively and spent almost four hours every day on it for the last three months, patiently sticking the recycled orange, green, white and black buttons on the portrait and gave it a patriotic flavour with the Tricolour (flag) background," Rashida told Khaleej Times.

Rashida created the artwork all by herself, however, the students of Sharjah Indian school helped their teacher by contributing the buttons in different colours that have been used in the artwork.

Rashida gifted the unique artwork to the Consul General of India (CGI) in Dubai, Aman Puri.

"Although I made the artwork single-handedly, I gifted it to the CGI on behalf of my students and school as it is with their efforts that I could collect buttons of different colours which they got from discarded uniforms or clothes at home," Rashida said.

Rashida also said that a handmade gift has a lot of sentimental value as compared to something purchased from the shop.

