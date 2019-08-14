Headlines

Independence Day 2019: Planning to take Delhi Metro tomorrow? Read this before heading out

The parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 to to 2 pm on August 15.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 09:54 AM IST

While Metro services will run as per schedule on Thursday, there are certain changes in the certain metro station, the DMRC in a release.

On Independence day, only selected gates at four Delhi Metro Violet Line stations- Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be open for entry and exit. The remaining services of the Delhi Metro Rail network will remain unaffected.

"The entry/exit at four stations of Violet Line i.e, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period," said an official statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday), the statement added.

Additional staff will be deployed and more ticketing counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations to facilitate people movement.

"To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on Independence Day, additional ticket counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the additional rush after the ceremony," the statement further read. 

