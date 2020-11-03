Indane customers can now book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp; check process here

From November 1, the delivery and the way of booking LPG cylinders has changed. The phone number of Indane for booking in the new delivery system has also changed. Indane has sent a new number via SMS to their registered mobile number through which you can book a Gas Refill.

Other than that, cylinders can also be booked through WhatsApp.

Here are the five different ways to book LPG gas cylinder.

1. By speaking to a gas agency or distributor2. By calling the mobile number3. Online booking by visiting the website https://iocl.com/Products/Indanegas.aspx4. By sending a text on the company's WhatsApp number5. By downloading the app of Indane

Booking via Whatsapp

If you are a customer of Indane, now you can book gas by calling the new number 7718955555. Booking can also be done on WhatsApp. Type REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824. This message has to be sent from the registered mobile number only.

Delivery Authentication Code will be taken

Delivery using an OTP has been termed as Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). Oil companies will first start DAC in 100 smart cities. After booking the cylinder, the code is sent to the registered mobile number of the customer. The delivery of the cylinder is done only after sharing the OTP with the delivery person. Until this code shared, the delivery will not be completed and the status will remain in the pending.

Update mobile number in 2 minutes

If the customer's mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will also be able to update it real-time through an app and generate a code. That is, at the time of delivery, you can update your mobile number through the delivery boy with the help of that app. The mobile number will be updated on a real-time basis through the app. After this, there will be a facility to generate code from the same number.

Wrong information may stop delivery

Delivery of the gas cylinders may be stopped due to incorrect information. After 100 smart cities, this will be applicable in other cities also. This system will not work for commercial cylinders.