Ind vs Pak: Former Pakistan minister blames ‘Manhoos' government for Asia Cup loss to India

After Pakistan lost a high-voltage match against arch rivals India in the Asia Cup 2022, former Imran Khan government minister Fawad Chaudhry timed a potshot at the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government, calling it “Manhoos” or unlucky.

PTI party member Fawad Chaudhary also called the Pakistan government imported, blaming it for the loss. Taking to Twitter, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan said that the Dubai loss wasn’t the team’s fault but that the present government is “manhoos".

"It’s not the team’s fault, the imported government is the unlucky," He said (roughly translated from Urdu).

Recent reports have thrown limelight on Pakistan government’s alleged negligence towards sportspersons. Amidthe Commonwealth Games earlier in August, Pakistani media compared Indian PM Narendra Modi’s style with the attitude of leaders from the neighbouring country.

“This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever saw such message from Pakistan PM or President?”, mediaperson Shiraz Hassan had tweeted.

“Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals," he had tweeted.

During the Commonwealth games, PM Modi had told a heartbroken athlete that her bronze medal called for a celebration and not an apology. Many lavished praise at his inspiring leadership.

India won the Asia cup match in a nail-biting finish when Hardik Pandya, who finished with 33 runs, hit a six with just three balls to go. India chased down Pakistan’s target of 148 runs in 19.4 overs.

