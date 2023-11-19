Headlines

GOMDORI Project Propels E-commerce Evolution with India Expansion and Web3 Integration

Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS: PM Modi in Ahmedabad, to watch India-Australia cricket World Cup 2023 final

World Cup 2023: Fans flood internet with memes as Indian batting falters in IND vs AUS final

Why do Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, other celebrities drink special Rs 4000/L water? Know its health benefits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GOMDORI Project Propels E-commerce Evolution with India Expansion and Web3 Integration

Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS: PM Modi in Ahmedabad, to watch India-Australia cricket World Cup 2023 final

Inside Rohit Sharma's lavish Mumbai house

Most wickets taken by a spinner in single edition of ODI World Cup

Bollywood celebs spotted at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

HomeIndia

India

IND vs AUS: PM Modi in Ahmedabad, to watch India-Australia cricket World Cup 2023 final

He will be joined by Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles during the high-profile match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IND vs AUS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday. The WC 2023 final is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

He will be joined by Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles during the high-profile match. India have scored a below-par 240 in the World Cup final after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli made gritty fifties.

Sent in to bat on a slow and dry pitch, skipper Rohit Sharma once again provided India a flying start with a 31-ball 47 but Australia fought back, snapping three wickets to reduce the hosts to 81 for 3.

Kohli (54) and Rahul (66) then tried to resurrect the Indian innings, adding 67 runs before Pat Cummins removed the former. It was a struggle thereafter, as India failed to find the boundaries.

READ | Meet only Indian cricketer to be world champion without playing single World Cup game; faded away in his 20s, now he...

Suryakumar Yadav (18) also couldn't make a mark at the back end. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/55) picked three wickets, while Pat Cummins (2/34), Josh Hazlewood (2/60), Glenn Maxwell (1/35) and Adam Zampa (1/44) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: India: 240 all out in 50 overs (KL Rahul 66, Virat Kohli 54; Mitchell Starc 3/55).

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

Disney’s Rs 24789 crore bet on World Cup 2023 brings Rs 2.2 lakh crore return, company’s market cap is now Rs…

Unleash your feminine charm, shop best women perfumes on Amazon under 1,000

Day 7 of U'khand tunnel collapse: 'Cracking sound' has put rescue effort at standstill to free 41 labourers

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE