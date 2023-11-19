IND vs AUS: PM Modi in Ahmedabad, to watch India-Australia cricket World Cup 2023 final

He will be joined by Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles during the high-profile match.

IND vs AUS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday. The WC 2023 final is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He will be joined by Australian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles during the high-profile match. India have scored a below-par 240 in the World Cup final after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli made gritty fifties.

Sent in to bat on a slow and dry pitch, skipper Rohit Sharma once again provided India a flying start with a 31-ball 47 but Australia fought back, snapping three wickets to reduce the hosts to 81 for 3.

Kohli (54) and Rahul (66) then tried to resurrect the Indian innings, adding 67 runs before Pat Cummins removed the former. It was a struggle thereafter, as India failed to find the boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav (18) also couldn't make a mark at the back end. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/55) picked three wickets, while Pat Cummins (2/34), Josh Hazlewood (2/60), Glenn Maxwell (1/35) and Adam Zampa (1/44) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: India: 240 all out in 50 overs (KL Rahul 66, Virat Kohli 54; Mitchell Starc 3/55).

