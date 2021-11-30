Increased medicine stock, 30000 oxygen beds: Here’s how Kejriwal government plans to tackle Omicron in Delhi

After conducting a review meeting on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talked about the preparatory measures of the administration to tackle the potential spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in the national capital in the future.

Announcing the government’s plans, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is ready to tackle Omicron cases in the city with recently amped-up facilities, including an increased supply of medicines and over 30,000 oxygen beds in hospitals.

Kejriwal said, “I held a meeting with the officials today. We hope Omicron doesn’t come to India, but we need to be prepared as responsible governments. As far as the beds are concerned, we have prepared 30,000 oxygen beds and around 10,000 of these are ICU beds.”

The Omicron variant has prompted a lot of state governments to take steps to prevent its spread, including the increase of medical supply and stricter international travel guidelines. Apart from the increase in medicines, CM Kejriwal also said that over 6800 ICU beds are under construction and will be ready by February.

The chief minister said, “So, we’ll have 17,000 beds soon. We’ve made arrangements for preparing 100 oxygen beds each in every Municipal ward on a 2-week notice – so 27,000 oxygen beds can be prepared in short notice.”

After the meeting with health officials, Kejriwal added that a buffer stock lasting two months of the 32 medicines used in COVID-19 treatment has been ordered so that there is no shortage of medicines if the Omicron variant hits the national capital.

He further added, “Combining all hospitals in Delhi, we’ve around 750 MT oxygen capacity. Extra storage capacity of 442 MT prepared. PSA plants set up-Delhi generates 121 MT oxygen. Ordered installation of telemetry devices on all oxygen tanks to know the availability of oxygen per minute in each.”

A few days back, CM Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt all international flights from the countries where the new COVID-19 variant has been detected amid the current Omicron scare across the globe.

In his letter, Kejriwal wrote, “Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately.”

(With ANI inputs)